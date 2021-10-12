CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiji reopening December 1

By Lilit Marcus
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Fiji is ready to welcome tourists again by the end of 2021. The island nation had originally intended to reopen its borders to tourists in December, but that date could be moved up as the country's vaccination program...

CNN

CNN

