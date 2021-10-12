Fiji reopening December 1

Fiji is open! And if you’re looking for some tropical tranquillity, then look no further than this Pacific gem. Here’s all you need to know. You can’t get much farther east than Fiji. Set right in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, this archipelago is full of natural wonders and ancient treasures. The country comprises more than 300 islands – only about 110 are permanently inhabited – meaning that it’s incredibly easy to carve out your own slice of paradise. Untouched white-sand beaches, rich azure waters full of vibrant sea life and lush forests ripe for exploration all await nature-loving travellers.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO