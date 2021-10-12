Fiji reopening December 1

It’s been over 500 days since Fiji closed its borders. Now, the south pacific nation will open to vaccinated international travelers. Now, Fiji will be opening to select countries, including the US, on December 1, 2021. International vaccinated travelers from Singapore, New Zealand, France, Qatar, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Republic of Korea, Australia, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom, and most Pacific Island countries and territories will be welcomed into the country, too.
