Music

Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.

Stereogum

Herbert – “Hypnotised” (Feat. Mel Uye-Parker)

Back in May, the house musician Matthew Herbert announced a new album called Mosca. It’s the third installment in his “domestic house” series, after 1998’s Around The House and 2001’s Bodily Functions, but this time around comes with the different angle of having been made during lockdown and featuring vocalists Herbert never met in person. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “The Way” with Y’akoto and “Fantasy” with Verushka. Today, Herbert’s back with another one.
Stereogum

Smile – “Eon” (Feat. Freja The Dragon)

Smile — not to be confused with the Smile — is the duo of Peter Bjorn And John’s Björn Yttling and Caesars/Teddybears’ Joakim Åhlund. The Swedish pop songwriters last teamed up to release their debut album A Flash In The Night way back in 2012, and now they’re announcing another one called Phantom Island, their first new music in nine years.
edmsauce.com

Nick Elliot & GT_Ofice – Wild Hearts (Feat. Jantine)

Fast rising dance-producer Nick Elliott is back with an absolute banger titled ‘Wild Hearts‘. For the occasion, he teamed up with another name to watch: GT_Ofice, a former child actor who fell in love with music and creating beats and has now already amassed millions of streams on Spotify. “Wild...
edmsauce.com

YVES V & DUBDOGZ – “Are You OK?” (feat. ILIRA)

Hot on the heels of a plethora of key releases across 2021 already, including ‘Complicated' with Steve Aoki and Ryan Caraveo, as well as the Vitamin D-dosed ‘Finally' with HUGEL, Yves V now returns with Brazilian duo Dubdogz with a positive injection on ‘Are You OK?’ feat. ILIRA!. Musing into...
Stereogum

Syd – “Right Track” (Feat. Smino)

The Internet singer Syd returned this year with the singles “Missing Out” and “Fast Car,” her first new solo music since her 2017 debut Fin. And today she’s back with another new track called “Right Track,” an effervescent R&B jam that features a quick appearance from the great Chicago rapper Smino. Listen below.
undertheradarmag.com

Ducks Ltd. Share Video for New Song “Under the Lonely Moon” (Feat. The Beths)

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. are releasing their debut full-length album, Modern Fiction, on October 1 via Carpark. Now they have shared its third single, “Under the Lonely Moon,” which features backing vocals from labelmates The Beths. It was shared via a video featuring the band in a Hearse in the desert. Ambar Navarro and Max Flick directed the video and they were aiming for the feel of a low to mid budget video from 1985, such as some of the videos by The Cure. Watch it below.
Stereogum

Ducks Ltd. – “Under The Rolling Moon” (Feat. The Beths)

In a couple of weeks, the Toronto duo Ducks Ltd will release their full-length debut Modern Fiction. The band — known as Ducks Unlimited, back in the days before duck limitations — has a woozy, pretty old-school jangle-pop style that sounds ripped straight from an ’80s college-radio broadcast. We’ve already heard the early singles “18 Cigarettes” and “How Lonely Are You?” Today, the band has shared another one.
obscuresound.com

No Romance – “Unfold”

A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.
Stereogum

Amaarae – “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Remix)” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

The Ghanaian-American pop singer and producer Amaarae released her excellent The Angel You Don’t Know last fall. Now, after returning to the stage for the first time in two years with an exultant, organic performance at Pitchfork Music Festival last Saturday, she’s back with a high-profile remix of one of her album’s most memorable songs. The ascendant Colombian-American pop star Kali Uchis has hopped on a new version of the wispy and whispery yet hard-thumping “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY,” turning it into a bilingual linkup between African and Latin pop scenes. Listen below.
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Otherwoman – “FINE”

Out today, “FINE” is a breezy pop delight from Ontario-based artist Otherwoman. Lush synths and suave guitar jams concoct an inviting beginning, perking up thereafter with added synth-y effervescence and backing vocal effects. “Every time we stumble we’ll be just fine,” the hooky chorus touts, exuding a shimmering confidence. “Pick ourselves up and be just fine.” “FINE” lyrically shows an enjoyably upbeat perseverance amidst an assortment of guitars and synths fit for a sunny day, driving a melodic earworm from Otherwoman.
obscuresound.com

The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
edmsauce.com

Tungevaag – “Ride With Me” (feat. Kid Ink) [Gabry Ponte Remix]

Maintaining the momentum, Gabry Ponte now continues to impress his audience as he takes on Tungevaag’s recent summer hit ‘Ride With Me’. Released earlier this year, the original record brought together Tungevaag’s trademark synth chords, pitched vocals and a classic rave melody, nicely countered by fresh trap beats and Kid Ink’s sultry raps. The blend of US and European vibes was a direct hit for the international dance audience; the record currently counts over 11 million Spotify streams, and is now taken to new heights by the Italian maestro, Gabry Ponte.
djmag.com

Premiere: TRAXMAN ‘I'm A Freaky Brotha (feat. Richard Groove)’

TRAXMAN will release a new four-track EP, ‘Freaky Brotha’, via Moveltraxx this week. Hear ‘I'm A Freaky Brotha (feat. Richard Groove)’ below. The longstanding Chicago juke and footwork producer, whose sound incorporates elements of ghetto house and techno, will release his seventh EP for the London-via-Paris label this Friday 24th September. ‘I'm A Freaky Brotha (feat. Richard Groove)’ will be familiar to anyone who locked into recent DJ Mag cover star Jamz Supernova’s BBC Radio One Essential Mix. The track carries classic Chi-town vocal sample-stylings on its techno pulse, while sharp synth strikes and rattling hi-hats give it a fast-footed danceability.
undertheradarmag.com

Coco (Feat. Members of Dirty Projectors, Lucius and Pavo Pavo) Share Video for New Song “Come Along”

Coco, a trio consisting of Maia Freedman (Dirty Projectors), Dan Molad (Lucius), and Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo), have shared a video for their new single titled “Come Along.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut studio album, which will be out on October 29 via First City Artists/Awal. Check out the new video below.
Stereogum

Wiki – “Promised” (Feat. MIKE) (Prod. Navy Blue)

Well, here’s a noteworthy convergence of underground rap talent. Wiki, the one-time Ratking ringleader who has become a New York hip-hop mainstay, is releasing his Half God album in a couple weeks. The entire thing is produced by LA native Navy Blue, the pro skateboarder, Pratt Institute student, and childhood friend of Earl Sweatshirt who has become a critically acclaimed musician in his own right. Two songs from the project were released at the end of August, and another one is out today, incorporating yet another noteworthy figure. “Promised” features Wiki rapping alongisde the young Brooklyn lo-fi luminary MIKE over a regally sighing guitar-led loop. It’s wonderful, and you should listen below.
obscuresound.com

Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Bruhnice — “Delfino (Feel This Way)”

The Congenial And Prolific Dallas Rapper’s Latest Catchy Single Is A Feel-Good Anthem About Being Confident Enough To Accept And Face One’s True Feelings. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
obscuresound.com

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

Chicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:
CHICAGO, IL
obscuresound.com

Son of Johan – “On Repeat”

A catchy track with a playful bass-y bounce and synth work, “On Repeat” is a new track from Son of Johan, an artist from Malmö, Sweden. “I feel like I’m in a dream,” the vocals open, complemented by a bass-fronted suaveness and key-aided background. “Why the hell are they okay with it?” is joined by a buzzing guitar distortion, adding some bluesy flair. Past the three-minute mark, a heavy bass line and reflective synth are joined by a bouncy piano and eventual guitar lingering, showing off a melodic culmination of the various parts presented. “On Repeat” easily gets stuck in one’s head.
obscuresound.com

Reveree – “Birthday Boy”

“Birthday Boy” is a stirring folk track from Berlin-based artist Reveree. Piano accompanies acoustical plucks and a solemn vocal presence, reminiscent of Nick Cave. The elements intensify past the one-minute mark, casting an ominous feeling led by clanging piano and trickling acoustics. “Birthday Boy” shows enjoyable variation from dark, creaking beginnings into a spirited, stylish bounce. Reveree shows a consuming sound here that I further anticipate hearing on the project’s forthcoming LP, out in November.
