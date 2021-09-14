COVID-19 shuts in-person classes in 2 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON — The new school year had barely started in West Virginia when two counties were forced to move courses online temporarily due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Preston County Schools announced it was shutting down in-person learning effective Tuesday. Students will return to school Sept. 27. In Calhoun County, schools were closed last week because of a high number of absences and students are set to go back Thursday.www.herald-dispatch.com
