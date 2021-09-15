CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell Park and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awarded Nearly $9M for Ovarian Cancer Research

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Prestigious SPORE grant from National Cancer Institute supports work to develop new and better therapies. - Multimillion-dollar grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute. Collaborative Roswell/U. Chicago program will focus on immunotherapy projects. Centers maintain only research programs of their kind in New York and Illinois. For years, scientists at...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
