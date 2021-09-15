CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Briefs: SRVUSD committee recruitment | DA's Community Academy | Chamber seeks award nominees

By Jeanita Lyman
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is set to launch its fourth annual Community Academy in October. The goal of the program is to educate residents about the work the office does, as well as the criminal justice system in general, and how it operates locally, officials said. Accepted applicants have the opportunity to learn how cases are filed, what kinds of cases the office works on, and what kinds of other operations the office is responsible for.

