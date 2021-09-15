CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center pivots fundraiser plans due to pandemic

By Carly Keenan
 5 days ago
Development director cites need for 2nd indoor arena: 'We need their support now more than ever. '

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center in Bend serves people in Central Oregon with disabilities and special needs through 'healing with horses'. It typically relies on its annual 'Diamonds and Dust' gala to fund those healing services.

But the pandemic has challenged their plans, and they've canceled the in-person event for the second year in a row.

The event is now a four-day virtual silent auction.

Ali Burke, development director at Healing Reins, told NewsChannel 21 they have enough horses, but they need an indoor space to accommodate more people.

"We have the horses, we have the resources to continue to bring new folks and new participants on-site," Burke said Tuesday. "But the need really is to be able to have another second indoor arena, so that we can be able to offer year-round services."

Burke says the need for therapeutic services has gotten larger -- but so has the waitlist.

Healing Reins currently serves about 170 people. With another indoor arena, they can get some people into programs and off that waitlist.

"We could easily throw another 30 riders in an indoor arena on a weekly basis," Burke says.

The virtual event begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday. For more information about the fundraiser, you can visit their site here .

The post Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center pivots fundraiser plans due to pandemic appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

Your photos of a glorious midweek Central Oregon sunset

And a double rainbow -- and snow back at Mt. Bachelor! Just in case you missed it in all its glory, Central Oregonians enjoyed another of those special sunsets on Wednesday evening, and many shared your fine photos of it with us. Thanks! (And oh yeah, a double rainbow over the weekend -- and the The post Your photos of a glorious midweek Central Oregon sunset appeared first on KTVZ.
Use restrictions to be reduced on C.O. public lands; campfires allowed in designated campgrounds

Due to increased moisture and cooling temperatures, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests, Crooked River National Grassland and Prineville District BLM said Wednesday they will downgrade public use restrictions to allow campfires in designated campgrounds and lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level to a Level 2. The post Use restrictions to be reduced on C.O. public lands; campfires allowed in designated campgrounds appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
'A nightmare': non-oregonians experience on upcoming Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Redmond

Food trucks, several bars, live music and more is what's promised at the upcoming Taco and Margarita Festival. It'll be at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 25. It's hosted by AZ Food Festivals LLC, based in Arizona. The post ‘A nightmare’: non-oregonians experience on upcoming Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Bend Park and Rec Board welcomes new trails 'action plan'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Bend Park and Recreation District is reprioritizing trail projects by applying new scoring methodology to projects identified in a comprehensive plan. The scoring criteria in a draft trails action plan that was up for discussion at Tuesday night's board meeting covers several different areas of interest including population density, the demographics of people living here, support for non-motorized transportation, and connections to other regional trail networks.
BEND, OR
'Redmond Taco & Margarita Festival,' facing criticism, postponed until next year amid vendor, other issues

The Redmond Taco & Margarita Festival, planned for Sept. 25 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, has been postponed until next year due to vendor, staffing and other issues that had prompted warnings and complaints from attendees at previous stops, the fairgrounds manager said Wednesday after speaking with event organizers. The post ‘Redmond Taco & Margarita Festival,’ facing criticism, postponed until next year amid vendor, other issues appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

