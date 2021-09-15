CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar drifts as soft inflation raises taper timing questions

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtjuK_0bwIVIfj00
U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted within recent ranges against major peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation raised doubts about a taper of Federal Reserve stimulus this year.

The dollar index stood at 92.632, little changed from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data only to recover on haven demand as stocks slid on Wall Street.

The index has meandered between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, even after a much-weaker-than-expected payrolls report at the start of the month.

While elevated inflation has kept pressure on policymakers, data overnight showed the U.S. consumer price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month.

The Fed holds a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made.

Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation.

"The softer print eases concerns over an imminent acceleration in prices and should nullify any lingering pressure on the Fed to taper in September," Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

"But a taper this year still looks like a good bet with November or December now looking more likely."

Even so, NAB predicts that the focus of global growth is shifting away from the United States, pushing the currency down to $1.23 versus the euro by year-end.

One euro bought $1.1808 on Wednesday, mostly flat from the previous session.

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at the IMFS webinar later in the global day.

The dollar slipped slightly to 109.595 yen , keeping close to the centre of the trading range of the past two months.

The U.S. currency edged higher against its antipodean rivals though, adding 0.1% to $0.7316 per Aussie and rising about the same margin to $0.7088 to New Zealand's kiwi .

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more bullish on the dollar's prospects, predicting that accelerating employment costs in the United States will keep consumer prices elevated.

"Above‑target inflation will prove more persistent than the FOMC expects," Carol Kong, a strategist at CBA, wrote in a report.

"The implication is the FOMC will likely need to raise the Funds rate by more than what markets are currently expecting, which could support the USD down the track."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0116 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
AFP

Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial crisis." In an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal, Yellen points out that the United States has always raised the debt ceiling before exceeding its limit. "The US has never defaulted. Not once." "Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis," Yellen wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Tapering#European Central Bank#Consumer Price Index#National Australia Bank#Nab#Imfs#Antipodean#Aussie#Fomc#Cba#Usd#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
StreetInsider.com

With the focus on a taper, five questions for the Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are fixated this week on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting as the U.S. central bank approaches the final quarter of the year, when it is expected to begin paring back its unprecedented level of bond purchases as the first step toward normalizing monetary policy. Although...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Fed’s Time Is Running Out for a Timely Taper

It has been only 17 months since the biggest unthinkable in the oil market — the price turning negative — illustrated vividly that the global economy was experiencing an unprecedented shock that required an exceptional policy response by the government and the Federal Reserve. This week, Fed policy makers will discuss how to unwind two of its three chief components over time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
fxempire.com

Tapering Sentiments Boost U.S Dollar To A Month High

A fragile mood started off the week with the greenback strong on the first trading session, while worries about a financial catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande further contributed to weakness. The euro fell slightly to $1.1721 in thin trading due to the holiday season in Japan and China, marking...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Dollar creeps higher as Fed's taper looms

SINGAPORE (Sept 20): The dollar began the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central bank meetings, headlined by the Federal Reserve, while looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added to markets' fragility. In thin trade, owing to holidays in Japan and China,...
MARKETS
AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China’s struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England’s monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed. At 0827 GMT, the pound was about 0.5%...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy