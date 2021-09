The Rolling Stones and the music world lost another member on Friday as news broke that longtime manager Mick Bridgen has passed away. According to the Press Democrat, the 73-year-old died due to a tragic accident. While digging up a grave for his pet dog, an accident occurred per his wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden. The manager was then rushed to a local hospital in his home of Santa Rosa, where he was pronounced dead.

