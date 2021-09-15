Meguiar’s Gold Class Rich Leather Spray Review: Squeaky Clean
Leather is easily one of the most durable materials found in cars today. It’s sun-resistant and hardy, but if cared for improperly it can fade and crack, making detailing a pain. That’s exactly why the lovely folks at Meguiar’s sent me their Meguiar’s Gold Class Rich Leather Spray, and their Meguiar’s Gold Class Leather Conditioner to boot. Thankfully, both had the leather surfaces in my new-to-me E46 M3 looking squeaky clean in record time.www.motorbiscuit.com
