New Chinese Astronomy Museum Design Echoes the “Essence of the Universe”

By Amber Nelson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you even enter the new Shanghai Astronomy Museum, you feel like you have entered the realm of space. The curved walkways orbit you around circular buildings and a planet-like dome rising from the horizon. As you follow the path, you are pulled into the gravity of the massive 420,000-square-foot building that is the latest addition to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum association. Designed by Ennead Architects, the astronomy structure is said to be the largest of its kind on Earth.

