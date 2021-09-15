New Chinese Astronomy Museum Design Echoes the “Essence of the Universe”

Most people think of wall tiles as an accent material for the bathroom and kitchen to provide a bit of water resistance and perhaps a touch of pattern. Rarely do you see them splashed across an entire room, especially not in a bold mix of colors and motifs. The fact that tile is usually so time-consuming to install probably has something to do with it, but this apartment in Chongqing, China by 000 Design proves that using tile as a primary design statement can be well worth the effort.

