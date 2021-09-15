Match Recap | NYCFC 3-3 FC Dallas
New York City FC Goals: Moralez 20’, Medina 57’, Talles Magno 68'. New York City FC were in action on Tuesday night against FC Dallas at Red Bull Arena. Dallas would take a 4th minute lead through Jáder Obrian, but were pegged back by Maxi Moralez in the 20th minute. A frantic night in front of goal saw NYCFC twice take the lead only for Dallas to find a tying goal. Neither side could find a winner and both took a point away from the game.www.nycfc.com
