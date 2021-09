There are few swimmers who will contest that they enjoy running. Likewise, there are few runners who like to swim. Although there is speculation about which sport may be more beneficial overall, there is no doubt that each sport is equally challenging both mentally and physically. What swimmers and runners do not realize is the fact that their sports are more alike than they may think. When directly compared, swimmers and runners burn similar amounts of calories, use related muscle groups and perform parallel mechanics in their workouts.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO