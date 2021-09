CHICAGO – There have been times when the Cincinnati Reds have looked flat in the past two weeks and now they’re just trying to keep their playoff hopes from flatlining. The Reds erased a three-run deficit in their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, but Frank Schwindel hit an RBI single through the right side of the infield in the eighth inning. That’s all it took to hand the Reds a 4-3 loss at Wrigley Field in front of a crowd of 27,289.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO