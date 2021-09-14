CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY voters support mask, COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Robert Harding
Citizen Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost New Yorkers support mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a new poll released on Tuesday. The Siena Research Institute found 69% of voters support requiring school employees, including teachers, to be vaccinated. Two-thirds of voters said they support businesses, such as gyms and restaurants, mandating customers to show proof of vaccination. There is a similar level of support (65%) for employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.

