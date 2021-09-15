CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

William Floyd school board president resigns to accept regional position

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Floyd school board President Robert Vecchio announced tonight that he is stepping down as trustee and president of the district’s Board of Eduction. Vecchio, whose resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2021, has accepted a position as the next executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association. It’s a role in which he will continue his advocacy for William Floyd and more than 100 other member school districts, the district said in a statement.

