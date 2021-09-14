CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Has Been Delayed Into 2022

By Nicholas Downie
lordsofgaming.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelays have been a common theme in video games since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic back in early 2020. While many studios have adapted and overcome the unique set of challenges, it unfortunately still has set many games back in their development cycles. Dying Light 2 is one of these games, that has had its own unique challenges after supposedly being set to release in 2020, it received a delay into Spring of this year. Then it was delayed again with a finalized date of December 7th, 2021. Many fans were excited to jump into the sequel of the 2015 zombie killing, and parkour world of Dying Light. However, players will have to wait just a little bit longer to kill more zombies.

