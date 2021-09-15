CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Informational Meeting on National Marine Fisheries Service Biological Opinion Policies: How They Could Effect Property Owners in Our Area Thursday Sept. 23

Cover picture for the articleThe Port of Nehalem will host Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto and Tillamook County Department of Community Development Director, Sarah Absher on Thursday, September 23, 3-5 p.m., participate online or via telephone, as they share critical information on the pending National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Biological Opinion (BiOp) Policies. The NMFS BiOp will impact many Tillamook County residents, farmers, businesses, and public entities.

