Utah Symphony To Kick Off Dixie States Celebrity Concert Series

WATERBURY — The Fall Jazz Series at the Palace Theater Poli Club opens Sept. 17 with the Melissa Newman Quartet. Melissa Newman sings standards and prefers an intimate setting at her shows. The daughter of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, is most at home singing at your local restaurant without a lot of spotlight. She has appeared several times at the Poli Club, and often takes requests from the audience. She always has the songbook ready to be able to call just about any song at any time.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO