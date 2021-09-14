CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Symphony To Kick Off Dixie States Celebrity Concert Series

By Guest Contributor
suindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Symphony To Kick Off Dixie States Celebrity Concert Series. ST. GEORGE, UT – We are (dare we say it) FINALLY back on September 30th with the Utah Symphony kicking off the Celebrity Concert Series! The long-awaited and highly anticipated Utah Symphony and BYU Ballroom Dance Company are part of the upcoming season. Utah Symphony will present a beautiful program including DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 6, and BDC is back with live performance that always exceeds our expectation of precision and elegance. These two concerts set the bar high for the Folk-Legacy Trio and, new to the CCS stage, The Sharpe Family Singers!

suindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Symphony announces first concert of season

The entire Kingston Symphony will be returning to the stage later this month for the first time since the pandemic began. The symphony has performed a few concerts in smaller ensembles since March 2020, but this marks the first time the full orchestra will perform together. The concert, set for...
MUSIC
chapelboro.com

Tracks Music Series Kicks off Concerts This Week at University Place

Live local music begins at University Place this week, as the town of Chapel Hill hosts the Tracks Music Series!. Every Thursday for the rest of September, the Tracks Music Series will feature some of the local bands and musicians spotlighted in the town’s Tracks Music Library. Launched last year, the Tracks Music Library is a free streaming service with music from more than 100 Triangle-area artists.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Norwalk Hour

Melissa Newman Quartet kicks off fall jazz series

WATERBURY — The Fall Jazz Series at the Palace Theater Poli Club opens Sept. 17 with the Melissa Newman Quartet. Melissa Newman sings standards and prefers an intimate setting at her shows. The daughter of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, is most at home singing at your local restaurant without a lot of spotlight. She has appeared several times at the Poli Club, and often takes requests from the audience. She always has the songbook ready to be able to call just about any song at any time.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Saint George, UT
Entertainment
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
charlottesmartypants.com

Charlotte Symphony kicks off 90th season Oct. 15-17 with Vivaldi

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green will open the Charlotte Symphony’s 90th season with a concert featuring works by some of Italy’s most celebrated composers, including Vivaldi’s beloved “The Four Seasons.” The performances take place Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at Knight Theatre.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pioneer Press

Landmark Center celebrates 10th anniversary of its Landmark Live concert series

Folk singers Heather Masse and Mary Bue are among the headliners of the Landmark Center’s 10th annual Landmark Live concert series. Concerts take place the third Friday of each month through December in the Landmark Center’s F.K. Weyerhaeuser Auditorium in downtown St. Paul. Performances begin at 8 p.m. and are preceded by a cocktail hour with a cash bar. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door or $70 for a full-season package.
SAINT PAUL, MN
uni.edu

Concert series celebrating homegrown talent returns to the Gallagher Bluedorn

A concert series that started as a way to keep live music alive during COVID-19 will return this week to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The Local Legends Series is a monthly concert series where favorite hometown acts will take to the Great Hall stage and perform concerts for a hybrid audience who attend in-person or virtually. The series will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 with back-to-back performances by Amz and The Nitpickers. This free performance is open to both in person and virtual audiences.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KTAR News

Phoenix Symphony to kick off 2021-2022 season with first performance in October

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Symphony on Friday announced its 2021-2022 season will kick off with its first performance in October. Valley residents and visitors can begin attending performances for the symphony Oct. 22 at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The Orchestra, featuring violinist Giora Schmidt, will play Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” and “Symphony No. 5,” according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Symphony#Concerts#American Folk Music#Ballroom Dance#Dvo K#Bdc#Ccs#Folksong#The Kingston Trio#Limeliters#Kingston#The Brothers Four#The Mamas The Papas#Flt#Les Miserables#Idol#Tiktok#Sharps#The Dsu Ticket Office#Facebook
sonomastatestar.com

Kugelplex kicks off seventh year of Jewish Music Series at Sonoma State

Jewish band Kugelplex performed for Sonoma State University's Jewish Music Series on Thursday, Sept. 2 outside Schroeder Hall. For the seventh year in a row, the Jewish Studies Department and the Department of Music presented this free and public series to highlight Jewish musical excellence. Kugelplex was formed in 2001,...
SONOMA, CA
Petaluma 360

Jazz legend Tammy Hall to kick off Cinnabar’s concert series

Petaluma Buzz: Music returns to Cinnabar, Boy Scouts host preparedness event. Tammy Hall inaugurates Cinnabar’s return to music: Among the many regular activities postponed by the pandemic was Cinnabar Theater’s annual live music series. On Sunday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the local theater company kicks off the music again with an appearance by the Tammy Hall Quartet. The intimate concert is titled “A Time for Love,” and will focus on the Bay Area icons’ celebrated knack for jazz music. A vocalist and pianist, Hall will be joined by Daria Johnson on drums, Leberta Loral on vocals and Ruth Davies on bass.
PETALUMA, CA
Eye On Annapolis

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season This Saturday

Almost a year and a half after the LSO canceled live performances, the orchestra is welcoming patrons back for their 2021-2022 season. “I have purposely named our first concert on September 18 The LSO Returns! because we can’t wait to start making music again,” said Anna Binneweg, the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. “We are anxious to give our high-quality classical and light classical music to the community again.”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham Concert Series to kick off 14th season

CHATHAM, Va. — Classical music fans will be delighted to know that the Chatham Concert Series is back for a full season of performances running October through April. Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native Harold Brown will return to Chatham to perform with violinist Kevin Matheson on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
CHATHAM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State-Civic Symphony's season-opening concert set for Sept. 25

POCATELLO — Nearly 18 months has passed since a full orchestra and full audience graced the Jensen Grand Concert Hall, and the Idaho State-Civic Symphony will return to both for the first concert of its 2021-2022 “New Beginnings” season on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., according to Ron Bolinger, president of the board of directors. Tickets are currently on sale at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office, 208-282-3595.
IDAHO STATE
suncoastnews.com

Prowler to kick off Music in the Park concert series

SEMINOLE — September will see the return of a favorite series of outdoor concerts in Seminole. With summer coming to an end and autumn just around the corner, it’s time for tunes to fill the evening air. The city’s annual Music in the Park series will kick off Friday, Sept. 17, at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road.
SEMINOLE, FL
Longview News-Journal

Downtown Live kicks off fall concert series tonight with the Matt Coats Band

Downtown Live kicks off its fall season tonight with the sounds of the Matt Coats Band at Heritage Plaza. The free concert series begins an eight-week run bringing a different musical act each week to the Elaine Reynolds Stage in downtown Longview. Music will start at about 5:45 p.m. tonight, according to Longview Main Street.
LONGVIEW, TX
WKRC

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra kicks off film score concert series

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra kicks off a series of concerts over the weekend based on film scores. Saturday, it's Disney and Pixar's "Coco" at 2 p.m. In October, the Pops will perform "The Nightmare Before Christmas." And in December, it's "Return of the Jedi."
CINCINNATI, OH
Arkansas Online

OPINION | MUSIC REVIEW: Live audience returns for Arkansas Symphony's free 'Celebrate' concert

The Price was right. So was the Dvorak, the Gershwin tune and the opening fanfare. The Bernstein was a little sloppy. The stage microphones were perhaps a little too hot. Thursday night at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, the Arkansas Symphony welcomed its first live audience in a while with a “Celebrate Little Rock, Together” concert, a freebie thank-you to the community for its support through the pandemic and a preview of the 2021-22 season. The concert was also simulcast to an outdoor screen at West 15th and South Chester streets, near Philander Smith College, in Little Rock’s Dunbar neighborhood.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy