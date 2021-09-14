Utah Symphony To Kick Off Dixie States Celebrity Concert Series
Utah Symphony To Kick Off Dixie States Celebrity Concert Series. ST. GEORGE, UT – We are (dare we say it) FINALLY back on September 30th with the Utah Symphony kicking off the Celebrity Concert Series! The long-awaited and highly anticipated Utah Symphony and BYU Ballroom Dance Company are part of the upcoming season. Utah Symphony will present a beautiful program including DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 6, and BDC is back with live performance that always exceeds our expectation of precision and elegance. These two concerts set the bar high for the Folk-Legacy Trio and, new to the CCS stage, The Sharpe Family Singers!suindependent.com
