80-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Deadly Shooting During ‘Domestic Disturbance’ In Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman is in the Kaufman County Jail Tuesday night, Sept. 14, after the deadly shooting of a 52-year-old woman.

What the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic disturbance, happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of FM 1836.

When deputies got there, they found the victim deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder.

That’s also where they arrested the 80-year-old.

No names have been released at this time and the relationship between the pair has not yet been clarified.