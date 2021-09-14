CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaufman County, TX

80-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Deadly Shooting During ‘Domestic Disturbance’ In Kaufman County

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0cEv_0bwIRsrh00

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman is in the Kaufman County Jail Tuesday night, Sept. 14, after the deadly shooting of a 52-year-old woman.

What the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic disturbance, happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 12000 block of FM 1836.

When deputies got there, they found the victim deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder.

That’s also where they arrested the 80-year-old.

No names have been released at this time and the relationship between the pair has not yet been clarified.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

1 Dead , Several Injured After Shooting In Deep Ellum Area Of Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and several were injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, September 19 in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. The victim, 18-year-old Kenneth Walker was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officers said they heard shots fired near their location while on patrol near 100 N. Malcom X Blvd. at 2800 Main St. According to the report, they saw 18-year-old Lathaniel Pearson pointing a gun and ordered him to drop the weapon. Pearson dropped the weapon and was arrested after a short foot pursuit as several other individuals in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Kaufman County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kaufman County, TX
Crime & Safety
Kaufman County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Police: Dallas Officer Arrested, Charged With Driving While Intoxicated

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police say. Senior Corporal William McLennan was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18 by the Lewisville Police Department. Senior Corporal McLennan has been with the department since Sept. 2005 and is currently assigned to the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Crossing Guard Killed After Driver Accident In School Zone

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A school crossing guard in North Texas was fatally injured after being hit by a driver on September 20. According to police, it was around 7:30 a.m. when a driver experienced a possible medical emergency while on Miss May Drive in the city of Fate. The vehicle entered a Royse City Independent School District school zone hitting the crossing guard and another vehicle. The Royse City ISD crossing guard, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe, but died from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and there’s no word if they will face charges. The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
FATE, TX
CBS DFW

UPDATE: Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Military Plane Crash Into Texas Neighborhood

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The investigation continued Monday morning into how a military plane made a crash landing into a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday — right into people’s homes. The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail in Lake Worth. Police say it’s the first such crash ever seen in the city. Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian now says in all, two houses were damaged. That number revised down from three earlier. The families who lived there were quickly rushed out and were uninjured. The two...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Military Plane Crashes In Residential Area, 2 Pilots Injured, 3 Homes Hit

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth Sunday, September 19, seriously injuring two pilots and damaging three homes. Three residents of those homes were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. The crash happened between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota. (credit: Sara Waeltz) Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said they received the call regarding the downed plane just before 11 a.m. “Initially units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines,” said Manoushagian. “Another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood.” Both injured pilots...
LAKE WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Disturbance
CBS DFW

Amber Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Out Of Converse, Texas

CONVERSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Friday night, Sept. 17, for a 12-year-old child out of Converse. The missing child, Alheirie Michelle Rodriguez Pomales, was last seen at Judson Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 14, around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants, and carrying a pink and gray backpack. The girl is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Suspect Marie Rodriguez Pomales and child Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales (Texas DPS) The suspect of the child abduction is 28-year-old Marie Rodriguez Pomales. She is Hispanic, about five feet tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. Authorities have not confirmed the pair’s relationship. ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales from Converse, TX, on 09/17/2021. pic.twitter.com/SR99aYakP5 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 18, 2021 Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 659-9789 to reach the Judson ISD Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Funeral Today For Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon family and friends will gather to remember Denton County Fire Marshal Roland Asebedo. He died last week from complications due to COVID-19. The funeral for Asebedo will be at First Baptist Church of Lewisville at 2:00 p.m. If you’re in the area there will be processions before and after the service. Asebedo served more than 30 years in emergency services — including law enforcement and as a firefighter and EMT. He rose through the ranks to become to County Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services last October. Asebedo is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; his wife, Michele “Mickey” Asebedo of Denton; his son, Jordan Asebedo of Highland Village; his daughter, Lorrin Underwood of Flower Mound; his brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; his sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Roland Asebedo was 56 years old.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Plano Police Lieutenant Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police are mourning the loss of one of their long-time colleagues. The department announced Friday, Sept. 17, the passing of Lieutenant Earnest Oldham. Lt. Oldham died due to complications of COVID-19, the department said on its Facebook page. Lt. Oldham began his career with the...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert Ended After 6-Year-Old Amari Baylor Found Safe

BRAZORIA COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 6-year-old boy missing from an area just south of Houston was found safe. Officials with the Pearland Police Department had believed Amari Baylor is in danger. They were reporting the little boy was taken by an unknown woman near an event center. Friday afternoon officials confirmed Amari had been found safe with his biological father. Investigators gave no details on why the boy was thought to be abducted.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

2 Brothers Who Were Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Students Killed In Head-On Crash In Far Northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD students, who were brothers, were killed in a crash in far Northwest Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, according to MedStar. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Bailey Boswell Road near Twin Mills Boulevard. Police said small sedan collided head-on with a large pickup. The two Boswell High School students who were in the sedan, were Isaiah Lopez, a senior, and Elijah Lopez, a freshman. Boswell High School Principal Nika Davis said in a letter to parents, “Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer.” Crisis counselors will be offering support to the family, and they will be available on campus to provide the emotional support our students and colleagues will need in the coming days and weeks, Davis said. MedStar said in addition to the two fatalities, three other people were hurt. One had serious injuries. The other two had minor injuries. (Originally posted 9/15/2021)  
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy