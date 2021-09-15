CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conister Bank Lends More to Time Finance

crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article part of Manx Financial Group PLC (AIM:MFX), has agreed to an increase of £3.25 million to an existing block financing agreement of £3 million with Time Finance Limited bringing the total agreement to £6.25 million. Conister has been operating in the UK for over 20 years lending to SMEs....

www.crowdfundinsider.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
crowdfundinsider.com

Switzerland based Valyo, a Capital Market Platform, Issues a Digital Bail-in Bond

a cooperative of cooperatives (the union of independent Swiss Raiffeisen banks), has reportedly secured a CHF 165 million bail-in bond via Valyo’s capital market platform. As noted by its management, Valyo aims to “open the door to the world of finance, across borders” so that people are able to find solutions in a simple, intuitive and efficient manner.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Zopa Survey: Over 40% of UK Consumers would use Open Banking to Access Quick Loan Approvals, Improved Rates from Banks

As new lending starts to overtake the repayment boom seen during the COVID-19 crisis, research from digital bank Zopa reveals that more than 40% of UK-based consumers would make use of Open Banking to “apply for credit if it improved their chances of getting an offer, gave them access to better rates, or made the application faster and hassle free.”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Melio, a B2B Payments Fintech for SMEs, Secures $250M via Series D

a B2B payments platform for SMEs, reveals that it has acquired an additional $250 million in capital, which has now tripled the firm’s valuation to around $4 billion since January of this year. The funds acquired should help with supporting the firm’s business expansion efforts via key partnerships with...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

New York Community Bank Completes Blockchain-Based Digital Payment Process Using Figure

This week announced its banking subsidiary, New York Community Bank, successfully completed a new digital payment process through the creation of a blockchain-based digital marker. It allows Figure Technologies to conduct real-time secondary trading in digital shares of its stock utilizing Figure ATS, an alternative trading system registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that operates on the Provenance Blockchain.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kfgo.com

Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance

LONDON (Reuters) – Anyone can be a banker these days, you just need the right code. Global brands from Mercedes and Amazon to IKEA and Walmart are cutting out the traditional financial middleman and plugging in software from tech startups to offer customers everything from banking and credit to insurance.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Lendio Acquires Laso’s AI enhanced Loan Origination Solution to Provide Underwriting Services for Lending Platforms

Lendio, the leading SME financial solutions marketplace, reveals that it has made an asset purchase of Laso’s Loan Origination Software (LOS) and insights technology, which should help further its goal of supporting SMBs. This should serve as the foundation for a customer-centric product offering for banking institutions, alternative lenders and...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Validis, an Open Accounting Data Analytics Provider, Partners with Bank North, an SME focused Digital Bank

the provider of open accounting data analytics, reveals that it has teamed up with Bank North, the recently accredited SME-focused virtual bank. Having acquired a UK banking permit (Authorization with Restrictions), Bank North is prepared to launch its first lending pod in Manchester this year, before introducing services across the United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bondster Will Secure P2P Loans with Bitcoin

A Czech based peer to peer lending platform, says it will allow loans for investors to be secured with Bitcoin. Bondster states that just last week the first batch of loans secured by bitcoin were originated on its platform. Bondster claims there was an “unprecedented interest” in thes loans. Bondster...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

MX and Mahalo Technologies to Provide Financial Data Solutions to Credit Unions

MX and Mahalo Technologies have announced a new partnership. Through their partnership, the companies will aim to provide financial data solutions, insights and actionable tools to credit unions. They will also focus on supporting members to become financially independent. MX, which is the financial data platform and key player in...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking and Intelligent Payment Plaform Zūm Rails Introduces Anti-Fraud Tools

an Open Banking and intelligent payment software provider, reveals that it has introduced a new set of anti-fraud tools to improve the security of its Instant Deposit feature. Instant Deposit, supported by Visa Direct, the payment giant’s real-time push payments solution, and offered via Zūm’s financial platform, enables consumers...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Allied Payment Network, Finastra to Launch Allied Bitcoin Wallet on FusionStore

And Finastra this week announced that Allied Bitcoin Wallet, a new app will soon be launched on Finastra’s FusionStore. The service, created by Allied in partnership with NYDIG, will enable financial institutions to offer their customers and members the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin via a compliant, secure and turnkey platform. Allied said it is the first bill pay provider in the industry to embed this service into a payment platform and offer it to financial institutions.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Platform TrueLayer’s Technology Deployed by Online Car Retailer Cazoo

European open banking platform TrueLayer is working with Cazoo, a UK online car retailer, to offer instant payments and refunds for its customers. Cazoo’s service gives sellers an offer within seconds which is guaranteed for seven days. Customers can either opt to have their car picked up from their home or drop it off at ta Cazoo Customer Centre with payment made directly to the seller’s bank account on the same day,
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Part Time Finance Manager

Award winning charity that is transforming health through innovation. The Finance Manager is responsible for day to day accounting and working directly with the Chief Executive Officer to provide financial management of the charity. The Finance Manager is also responsible for monthly management accounts, preparing the annual budget, preparing SORP accounts, and arrange audit. You will also be required to provide sound financial advice to the Board of Trustees and Chief Executive Officer and act as the leading interface between management and Trustees on financial matters. You will be contributing to the strategic direction of the charity and lead its financial strategy, planning and budgeting processes, ensuring strong systems are in place for resource allocation and performance monitoring at all levels of the charity.
JOBS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech dopay, a B2B2C Payments Platform for Unbanked Workers, Secures $18M via Series A

a B2B2C payments platform that aims to serve 1.7 billion unbanked workers in emerging markets, has finalized an $18 million Series A round. As mentioned in a release, dopay intends to address a steady and growing demand from businesses for cashless payroll and from workers for access to virtual banking and digital payments. Globally, there are numerous companies that still depend heavily cash payments while their employees don’t have access to standard bank accounts.
BUSINESS

