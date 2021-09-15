Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of viruses (Healthy You)

Sleep and the workings of the immune system are inextricably intertwined: When you’re chronically sleep-deprived, your immune response is weaker, which can increase your likelihood of getting sick from whatever virus or bacteria is floating in your airspace. (Of course, sleep alone won't protect you from getting sick; with respect to COVID-19, specifically, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends all eligible people get vaccinated to preserve public and personal health.) But the connection between the sleep and the immune system doesn’t stop at illness susceptibility: When you start to actually feel sick, getting sufficient sleep becomes extra crucial for recovery. In fact, the reason you may need even more sleep than the recommended seven to eight hours a night when you’re sick reflects both the body’s physiological response to infection and the process required to heal from it.
Comments / 0