Here's everything Apple unveiled at its big iPhone event

By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business
Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple unveiled four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and new iPads on Tuesday during a virtual media event held from California. The new smartphones -- the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max -- don't include any groundbreaking design changes or features, at least compared to last year's 5G announcement. There was no portless iPhone and no under-display touch ID. Neither was there Apple's once classic line: "one more thing."

