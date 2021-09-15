Yellowstone season 4: When could the show resolve shocking twist?

Every day that passes is another day we inch closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere — and there is definitely a lot to look forward to. The top priority for a lot of people out there, inevitably, will be learning what’s coming on the other side of that season 3 cliffhanger. Are John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton okay? We imagine that we’re going to get some answers on that before we get to the end of the premiere — how in the world could we not? After all, we do need to learn whether or not these people are alive for the story to progress.