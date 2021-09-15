CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 4: When could the show resolve shocking twist?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day that passes is another day we inch closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere — and there is definitely a lot to look forward to. The top priority for a lot of people out there, inevitably, will be learning what’s coming on the other side of that season 3 cliffhanger. Are John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton okay? We imagine that we’re going to get some answers on that before we get to the end of the premiere — how in the world could we not? After all, we do need to learn whether or not these people are alive for the story to progress.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Yellowstone Season 4 New Trailer, Cast Updates, And Beth Bombshell Revealed!

Yellowstone TV show fans can’t wait for season 4 to begin! As a result, viewers of the Paramount Network’s beloved present-day Western drama keep searching for any tidbits about their favorite TV show. And now Paramount has rewarded Yellowstone fans with a new trailer, cast names, and more!. So imagine...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Believe Show Made a Mistake Killing Character Off Early

Alright, Outsiders. It’s time for another round of Yellowstone Fandom: What If?! Today’s topic? Where the hell is Lee’s legacy?. You read that right! Over on Reddit, the Yellowstone fandom stays ever-active in analyzing our favorite show. It’s the best damn Modern Western there is, after all. Redditors keep the discussion interesting, too, as posts alternate daily between praise and criticism. Nothing’s perfect – especially Yellowstone. But damn, it it close.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Four Trailer Released by Paramount Network (Watch)

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this fall, and the cable channel has now released the first trailer for season four. The family drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Hints at Major Death Amid Fan Speculation

The Yellowstone Season 4 trailer dropped recently and some fans are speculating that it hints at a major death. During the trailer, there is a moment where Roarke Morris, played by Josh Holloway (Lost), is seen stumbling as he runs from something. Later, a quick scene shows an unknown character being hung, and Outsider reports that fans think this might be Roarke.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Updates Jamie Dutton’s Season 4 Situation in Show’s Newest Video

Yellowstone has dropped a gripping look inside Season 4, and Jamie Dutton actor Wes Bentley has a lot to say about how things go down. “Where we pick up is right where we left off,” Bentley begins. “The action of the scene is real-time,” he says. “My heart was pumping just reading it, so I think it’s going to be pretty spectacular to see.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Major Predictions for How Season 4 Will Kick Things Off

Yellowstone season 4 is just around the corner and fans have been freaking out for about a year. Now that November 7 is so close, we’re starting to get sneak peeks and previews of what’s to come. While there probably won’t be an official synopsis of the 2-hour premiere until we’re closer to November, there are still so many theories about how season 4 is going to start out.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5: Matt Czuchry teases emotional season (video)

On Tuesday The Resident season 5 is going to be premiering and, in general, we know that it’s going to be incredibly emotional. Conrad Hawkins is going to have a lot on his plate in between being a doctor and a new dad, and that’s without even getting into the Nic Nevin of it all.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3 spoilers: The Nic mystery continues

Season 5 episode 3 is airing on Fox on October 5, and there’s one thing we know about it already: The network is REALLY doing everything that it can to keep what happens to Nic Nevin under wraps. They are not referring to the character’s fate in any press releases, despite the fact that we know already that Emily VanCamp is leaving the show.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 prequel 1883 lands a huge guest star…

In between Yellowstone season 4 and the upcoming prequel 1883, it’s becoming clear that this franchise attracts big names. It also attracts big numbers — isn’t it fully how those two things can go hand in hand?. For the sake of this article, though, let’s get into things with Billy...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Does Season 4 Trailer Include a Rip Wheeler ‘Impostor?’

“The guy on the left is not Rip.” Is there an impostor playing assassin in the Yellowstone Season 4 trailer? Fans certainly think they’ve spotted one. As Yellowstone‘s Labor Day Marathon airs, one passionate fan is re-watching the Season 4 trailer intently. Providing intricate details, she believes the Rip Wheeler we see in one crucial clip isn’t Cole Hauser’s fan-favorite character at all. Do we have an impostor on our hands? Will someone be looking to frame Rip for a crime in Season 4? Let’s take a look.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4, season 5, and filming questions galore

We know that we’re eagerly awaiting the premiere of Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network this fall, but what about season 5? Is that something we should be thinking about already?. The first thing that we should note here is that as of right now, no one has officially greenlit...
TV SERIES
/Film

Here's Where You Can Stream Or Buy Every Season Of Yellowstone

"Yellowstone," a television drama series starring Kevin Costner as the head of the Duttons, a family that owns the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., is popular enough that it's getting a fourth season on November 7, 2021. The show focuses on the travails of the Dutton family as they...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Yellowstone TV Show And Kevin Costner Tease Season 4 On Twitter And Instagram

Yellowstone TV show spoilers for season 4 hint at more trouble for the beloved Dutton family. Add in the hints in the just-released season 4 trailer for Yellowstone, and fans can’t wait until the show debuts in November. As a result, Yellowstone lead star Kevin Costner and the TV show’s...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 filming update: How much is done?

We’ve known for a while that the When Calls the Heart cast and crew are pretty deep into production on season 9. So how much is actually wrapped up at present? That’s something that we’ll dive a little more into within this piece. In a recent post on Twitter, Peter...
TV SERIES

