CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Agreed To Wear Her Met Gala Dress If Designer Went Fur-Free

By Owen Hodgson
uncrazed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has revealed that she agreed to wear her Met Gala dress, after making a deal with it’s designer to go fur-free. The singer wore a custom dress at last nights’ ceremony, made by fashion designers Oscar de la Renta. In an Instagram post sharing photos from the event,...

www.uncrazed.com

Comments / 0

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
HelloGiggles

Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet

There's no doubt that Billie Eilish's Met Gala gown was inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe. From the top of her perfectly coifed blonde head to the bottoms of her feet, Eilish exuded Old Hollywood glamour on the September 13th carpet on fashion's biggest day of the year. She wore a voluminous gown—directly inspired by Monroe's 1951 Oscars gown—to take on her hosting duties at the event, and everything about the ensemble is quite literally flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Fashion Designers#The Dress#Instagram A
Billboard

Billie Eilish 'Finally' Feels Free to Go Full Glam at 2021 Met Gala: See Photos

Billie Eilish is serving old Hollywood glam on the red carpet of the 2021 Vogue Met Gala, which she's co-hosting on Monday evening (Sept. 13). The dolled-up Happier Than Ever singer arrived wearing a low-cut blush pink tulle gown designed by Oscar de la Renta with an enormous train that gracefully draped over the stairs of the Met, her cropped blond hair sweetly framing her face. Her brother and songwriting partner Finneas, who was dressed head-to-toe in red, accompanied her. The 19-year-old artist's ensemble is reminiscent of her pinup look from her June 2021 Vogue cover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Billie Eilish leans into old Hollywood look in princess gown at Met Gala

Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the 2021 Met Gala. The young pop star’s blush gown from Oscar de la Renta turned heads on the red carpet. Eilish has never worn the classic American designer for a public event before, and the animal rights activist told the New York Times that she required the fashion brand to stop selling fur before she would agree to wear their gown to fashion’s biggest night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Designer claims AOC’s Met Gala dress was inspired by her own design: ‘Look familiar?’

A designer has accused the brand behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “tax the rich” Met Gala dress of using her design.On Monday, the congresswoman sparked controversy after arriving on the red carpet of the annual fashion event in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.While the bold look made a statement, The Velvet Bandit, a California-based artist, has since claimed that the print on the gown was inspired by her own work, with the otherwise-anonymous designer calling out Aurora James, the founder of Brother Vellies, on Instagram.“Look familiar? @aoc stepped out at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kmvt

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rihanna dazzle at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vegetarian Times

Fashion Label Oscar de La Renta Finally Promises to Go Fur-Free – Thanks to Billie Eilish

All eyes were on Billie Eilish last night, as the singer walked up the red carpet to serve as co-chair of the Met Gala. The star-studded event has been one of the most-hyped celebrity affairs of the reopening era, and millions tuned into a live stream of arrivals. Eilish, an outspoken vegan and animal rights advocate, used the visible moment to do some good, convincing her gown designer, Oscar de la Renta, to commit to ending sales of animal fur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
One Green Planet

Billie Eilish Encourages Oscar de la Renta to Go Fur-Free

Billie Eilish looked stunning at the Met Gala in an old Hollywood-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown. The 19-year-old celebrity wore the dress on one condition: that the brand would agree to stop selling fur. The young celebrity is a proud vegan and often uses her platform to spread the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Is This £12 Strawberry Oil Behind Billie Eilish's Met Gala Glow?

Billie took the opportunity to make a statement. She wore a rose-hued, tulle Oscar de la Renta gown, in what was an ode to Marilyn Monroe. The homage was complete with a short, Monroe-like bob, and epitomised the theme of the event: American fashion, its past and its present. In...
MAKEUP
districtchronicles.com

Billie Eilish’s Fairytale Gown Was The Talk Of The Met Gala

Billie Eilish’s blush Oscar de la Renta gown featured a tulle skirt the size of Cinderella’s pumpkin coach, a 15-foot train, and a corset bodice. The almost cartoonish silhouette made it look like a Disney princess dress brought to life, but the “Happier Than Ever” singer was not inspired by animated heroines hoping for their happily ever afters. As reported by InStyle, she revealed that the gown was her take on the festive dresses adorned by Holiday Barbie. “It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year,” she said while chatting with her Met Gala co-host Keke Palmer. Eilish also rocked Barbie-blond hair, but channeled a little more Marilyn Monroe with the short style and diamond jewels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC7 Chicago

Met Fashion Gala 2021 top looks from Billie Eilish, Iman

The Met Fashion Gala returned to New York City and Chicago-based fashion expert Borris Powell breaks down the most striking looks from Lil Nas X, Iman, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez. For more information, visit borrispowell.com.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy