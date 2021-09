The Boston Red Sox get a boost with the return of Kike Hernandez. The roster have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks but the Boston Red Sox get one key member back tonight. Enrique Hernandez has cleared protocols and has been activated in time for Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will reclaim his spot at the top of the lineup and patrol center field in his return.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO