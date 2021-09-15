Bills, Sabres games to require attendees 12+ to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're planning to attend the Buffalo Bills' next home game on Sept. 26, there are some new regulations to keep in mind. "All guests 12 and older will be required to provide proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine to attend any game or event at Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center, starting with the Sept. 26 Bills game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday.