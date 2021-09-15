CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills, Sabres games to require attendees 12+ to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine

By Revathi Janaswamy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you're planning to attend the Buffalo Bills' next home game on Sept. 26, there are some new regulations to keep in mind. "All guests 12 and older will be required to provide proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine to attend any game or event at Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center, starting with the Sept. 26 Bills game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday.

Spectrum News 1 Blitz: Bills beat Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Bills made a big statement at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for their first win of the season, shutting out the Dolphins 35-0. Spectrum News 1 Bills beat reporter Jon Scott and Kevin Carroll give their thoughts on the Bills' strong showing on defense, some struggles for Josh Allen and the passing game, and what Buffalo can expect in week three against the Washington Football Team.
