Grayson Co. School Board votes to continue to require masking for students, staff, visitors. As of Tuesday afternoon, 56% of school boards in KY vote for masking.
In a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Grayson County Board of Education voted to enact its COVID-19 School Operations Plan. Included in the plan, Superintendent Doug Robinson said, is a mask mandate for students and staff of Grayson County Schools. The move was made after the Kentucky General Assembly...www.k105.com
