School Sports Roundup: Bishop Fenwick field hockey beats Central Catholic to remain unbeaten

By Mike Alongi
 5 days ago
The Bishop Fenwick field hockey team picked up a big non-conference win to keep its unbeaten season alive, knocking off Central Catholic by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday.

Rayne Millett led the offensive charge for the Crusaders with one goal and an assist, while Emma Perry scored a goal and Arianna Costello had an assist. Emily McPhail, Grace Morey and Zoe Elwell also played well in the win, while goalie Sedona Lawson notched six saves.

Fenwick (3-0-1) travels to Austin Prep Tuesday (4).

GOLF

St. Mary’s 174, Cardinal Spellman 113

The Spartans put together their most complete performance of the season on Tuesday, rolling to a big win behind 32 points from Sean Mathers and 31 points from Owen Giangrande. Andrew Potter added 24 points, while Shea Newhall, Eric Bridges and Anthony Barror each scored 22 points. Stephen Nason and Kyle Rush each had 21 points.

St. Mary’s (2-3) hosts St. Joseph’s Prep Wednesday (3).

Lynn Classical 49, Revere 23
Lynn Classical 51, Everett 21

The Rams notched two wins in a tri-match at Nahant’s Kelley Greens, getting strong performances out of the bottom half of the lineup from Ethan Chevalier, Patrick McHale, Steven Downey and Ethan Wilson all notching wins.

Classical (4-1) travels to Marblehead Friday (4).

Marblehead 59, Saugus 13

The Magicians swept the field at Tedesco Country Club Tuesday, with all eight players winning their respective matches. Matt Weed shot a score of 37 to earn medalist honors and win his match 6-3, while Charlie Grenier (5-3), Chris Locke (8 1/2-1/2), Jacob Hershfield (6 1/2-2 1/2), Jacob Aizanman (9-0), Adrian Baron (7 1/2-1 1/2), Chris Canuusci (8-1) and Jack Sontz (8-1) also earned wins.

Marblehead (2-0) hosts Lynn Classical Friday (4).

BOYS SOCCER

Peabody 8, Salem 2

Nathan Braz led Peabody with three goals and one assist, while Mahmoud Mishal, Hugo Coutinho, Marc Oritz and Ryan Alves each scored a goal.

Peabody (1-0) hosts Masconomet Friday (4).

For Salem, Roy Amin scored two goals and Michael Rosa had two assists.

Salem (0-1) hosts Saugus Friday (4).

KIPP 8, Nashoba Tech 1

Marco Escobar continued his incredible start to the season, scoring four goals to give him 13 goals in just three games. He is now 18 goals away from reaching the 100-goal milestone for his career. Escobar also added an assist in the win.

Kenny de Leon scored two goals in the victory, while Kevin Rodriguez had a goal and one assist. Jefferson Paz had two assists.

KIPP (3-0) travels to Whittier Tech Wednesday (5).

GIRLS SOCCER

Peabody 5, Salem 0

Connie Patturelli, Logan Lomasney and Branae Craveiro led the offense with one goal and one assist each, while Sam Simmons and Taylor Bettencourt each scored a goal. McKayla Fisher added an assist in the win.

Peabody (1-1-1) travels to Masconomet Friday (4).

Marblehead 2, Swampscott 1

Behind a two-goal performance from Annie Sheridan, the Magicians earned a win at Piper Field Tuesday. Talia Selby, Samantha Dormer, Cait Mullins and Ella Kramer also played well in the victory.

Marblehead (2-0) takes on Salem Monday (4).

Mia Schena scored the lone goal for Swampscott in the loss.

Swampscott (0-1) hosts Danvers Friday (4).

VOLLEYBALL

Malden Catholic 3, St. Mary’s 0

St. Mary’s (2-2) travels to Austin Prep Thursday (5).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Mary’s 15, Cardinal Spellman 50
St. Mary’s 24, Bishop Fenwick 33

Kyle Kwiatek, Anthony D’Itria and Jesse Moriello all led the way for the Spartans, while Cody Huynh, Matt Terrien and Matheus Menezes-Avendanha also ran good races.

St. Mary’s (2-0) runs at the CCL Relays on Saturday (10).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Mary’s 15, Cardinal Spellman 50
Bishop Fenwick 23, St. Mary’s 36

Kelsey Kwiatek, Anna Fringuelli, Juliana Taborda and Nina Lopes all ran well to lead the Spartans to split their tri-meet.

St. Mary’s (1-1) runs at the CCL Relays on Saturday (10).

beaconjournal.com

Hudson athletics roundup: Soccer, field hockey, golf pick up wins

The Hudson boys soccer team topped Wadsworth 3-1 on Tuesday. The Explorers got goals from Mike Kane, Thomas Banko and Easton Rowell. Sam Robledo and Tyler Travis added assists. In goal, Elijah Beh had one save. Hudson had more shots on goal (6-2) and corner kicks (8-0), building up a...
SOCCER
Atlantic City Press

Ospreys improve to 4-0 in field hockey: Stockton roundup

The Stockton University field hockey team improved to 4-0 with a 5-2 win over host Eastern University on Saturday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania. Tori Wilson, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, scored twice to lead the Ospreys. Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph), scored her ninth goal of the season to put...
STOCKTON, NJ
