PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,800 as U.S. inflation raises doubts on Fed taper timeline

 5 days ago

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices held above the key psychological level of $1,800 as the dollar and bond yields came under pressure after a tamer-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation led to uncertainty on when the U.S. central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,802.86 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT on Wednesday, having hit a one-week peak of $1,808.50 in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,803.80.

* Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up just 0.1% last month, compared with an expected increase of 0.3%. That was the smallest gain in six months suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints.

* The data has thrown a shade of uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s taper timeline. The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week.

* The CPI data weighed on the dollar index, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield hit its lowest reading since Aug. 24.

* Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing bullion.

* Japanese manufacturers’ confidence worsened to a five-month low in September as the fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19 put fresh pressure on the world’s third-largest economy, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.

* Silver fell 0.1% to $23.81 per ounce.

* Platinum hit an over nine-month low of $930.85 and was last down 0.4% to $935.60.

* Palladium was flat at $1,979.16. Prices touched their lowest level since July 2020 at $1,935 in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY 0200 China Industrial Output YY 0200 China Retail Sales YY 0600 UK CPI YY 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY 1000 EU Reserve Assets Total 1315 US Industrial Production MM (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

CNN

Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms on Evergrande risks; pre-Fed jitters cap gains

* U.S. Federal Reserve’s Open Market committee meets Sept. 21-22 * Dollar at highest in a month (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday as fears about the solvency of Chinese property group Evergrande sparked a flight to safe-haven assets, but gains were capped by strength in the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,764.76 per ounce by 1453 GMT. U.S. gold futures added 0.8% to $1,765.40.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China’s struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England’s monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed. At 0827 GMT, the pound was about 0.5%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures get a boost as Evergrande woes lead to risk-off sentiment

Gold futures climbed on Monday, ending higher for the first time in four sessions. The precious metal found support, in part, due to worries about the potential collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande and amid "good physical demand in Asia," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants, adding that he expects a decline in gold short positions as global stock markets fall. December gold rose $12.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,763.80 an ounce. That followed three consecutive sessions of declines, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
Washington Post

The Taper That Will Really Bite Into U.S. Growth Isn’t the Fed’s

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. In the coming Year of the Taper, it’s the fiscal version that will really bite. The chatter in U.S. financial markets is all about the Federal Reserve’s yet-to-be-announced reduction of its bond purchases. That’s...
U.S. POLITICS
