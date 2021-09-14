Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith thank Sacramento at Hall of Fame ceremony
Sacramento, Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Sacramento Kings, Springfield, Rick Adelman. It was a special night in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, as three fixtures in Sacramento basketball were enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the 2021 class were Kings legend Chris Webber, Monarchs champion Yolanda Griffith and Kings coach Rick Adelman.www.chatsports.com
