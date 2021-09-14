CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith thank Sacramento at Hall of Fame ceremony

By Sactown Royalty
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento, Chris Webber, Yolanda Griffith, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Sacramento Kings, Springfield, Rick Adelman. It was a special night in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, as three fixtures in Sacramento basketball were enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Among the 2021 class were Kings legend Chris Webber, Monarchs champion Yolanda Griffith and Kings coach Rick Adelman.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Chris Webber Among 16 Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrated the Class of 2021 on Saturday as 16 legends were honored with induction into the Hall. The Class of 2021 was headlined by two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace, and five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber.
NBA
Yardbarker

Fab Five to be reunited at Chris Webber’s Hall of Fame induction

Chris Webber is preparing to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, and it appears the honor has served as a catalyst for the Fab Five to put their differences aside. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic this week, Webber said the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Boston Globe

Chris Bosh, Chris Webber have taken different paths to Hall of Fame

Chris Bosh did not finish his career the way he wanted. He fully intended to play until his late 30s. His body did not allow that. Bosh was forced to retire in 2017 because of recurring blood clots. He tried valiantly to come back but was advised to retire. While draft peers LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been chasing championships, Bosh has had to find solace outside of basketball.
NBA
ESPN

Hall of Fame inductee Chris Webber is finally ready to talk about the Fab Five, the timeout, and his Michigan ban

IN HIS 30 YEARS in the spotlight, Chris Webber has rarely allowed anyone outside his circle to know exactly who the real Chris Webber is. It's not surprising. Despite a decorated career -- first as a high school All-American, then as a member of the Fab Five at Michigan, a five-time NBA All-Star with 10 total playoff appearances, including a Western Conference finals march with the Sacramento Kings -- and his stature as one of the game's great power forwards, the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee has largely been defined, by others, according to his most difficult moments.
NBA
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Toni Kukoc

How to watch Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony for Toni Kukoc originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is ready to induct its newest class in its usual splashy ceremony in Springfield, Mass. Just four months after the delayed ceremony for the Class of...
NBA
Sporting News

Hall of Fame induction provides opportunity for Chris Webber to heal relationship with Fab Five, Jalen Rose

The moment Chris Webber enters the Basketball Hall of Fame will be the culmination of an incredible 15-season NBA career. The five-time All-Star scored more than 17,000 points and grabbed more than 8,000 rebounds across stints with five teams, and he stood out among the power forwards of his era because of his rare combination of athleticism, size and skill.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yolanda Griffith
Person
Rick Adelman
Person
Chris Webber
MassLive.com

Paul Pierce, Chris Webber and Naismith Hall of Famers reflect on careers ahead of basketball immortality

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sixteen basketball greats are a day away from immortality. The Class of 2021 will be enshrined Saturday in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as stellar careers culminate in the sport’s highest honor. But first, many took a moment to reflect on their journeys Friday, the paths that took them to prominence during the news conference portion of the festivities.
NBA
NBC Sports

Golden age of Sacramento basketball enshrined in Hall of Fame

The golden age of Sacramento basketball finally got its due Saturday night. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrined Kings superstar Chris Webber, Kings coaching legend Rick Adelman and Monarchs MVP Yolanda Griffith into the one of the most elusive clubs in the world. Webber didn’t want to get...
NBA
wmleader.com

Yes, Chris Webber is a deserving Hall of Famer

Chris Webber never won an NBA championship or NCAA title or even had an Olympic gold medal draped around his neck during the height of American basketball dominance. His entrance into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame can’t be measured by accomplishments, even though there are plenty. Webber’s game had to be fully appreciated in person, armed with a transcendent set of gifts that hadn’t been seen before or possibly since.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Reportedly Candidate For Another Big Job

Mike Greenberg has become one of the true faces of ESPN over the years. The former Mike & Mike host leads ESPN’s morning program, Get Up!, which airs daily until 10 a.m. E.T. Along with Stephen A. Smith – and a few others – Greenberg is one of the most-prominent figures at the Worldwide Leader.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy