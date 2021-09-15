CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

State Rep. Caroline Simmons upsets two-term incumbent mayor in Stamford primary; Sanchez wins in New Britain

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

State Rep. Caroline Simmons will face off against former Mets manager and local sports hero Bobby Valentine in November, after knocking off a two-term incumbent mayor in the Democratic primary in Stamford Tuesday.

“We’re running against a candidate with a household name, but I know that together that we can win,’' Simmons told her cheering supporters in a victory speech. Her campaign faces “an uphill battle’' over the next seven weeks, she said.

Simmons was a well-funded and well-organized challenger as she sought to become the next leader of a booming, successful city with the fastest-growing population among Connecticut’s cities — making it larger than both Hartford and New Haven.

Mayor David Martin delivered a concession speech before 9 p.m., saying he had congratulated Simmons on her victory.

“I gave her my support for the election in November,’' Martin told a crowd of subdued supporters in a concession speech that was posted on his Facebook page.

Valentine has gathered enough signatures to run as an unaffiliated candidate in his hometown. The city’s police union has avoided both Democrats and has endorsed Valentine for the general election in early November.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said he is already looking ahead to the general election as Simmons, 35, will battle against the 71-year-old Valentine.

“That’s a great candidate for mayor down in Stamford. I’ll tell you that,’’ Lamont said of Valentine. “Bobby V is a pretty big name in Stamford. I understand that. Caroline [Simmons] and David Martin have spent a lot of time thinking about the future of their city and how to get people back to work. It will be a good race.’’

Even though Martin has held the job for eight years, local Democrats on the Stamford town committee gave their endorsement in July to Simmons, a Greenwich native who has represented a district in the central city for the past seven years. Simmons defeated Martin, 21-19, in a Democratic Party convention that paved the way for Tuesday’s primary.

Simmons graduated from Harvard in 2008 and would be Stamford’s first female mayor if elected this fall. A fast-rising Democrat, she has won races for state legislature on a consistent basis since beating incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Molgano in 2014 in an upset. One week before the primary, Simmons publicly announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

New Britain and other races

In other races Tuesday night, longtime state Rep. Bobby Sanchez won the Democratic primary for New Britain’s mayor against Alicia Hernandez Strong, a 25-year-old community activist who graduated from Wesleyan University and received a master’s degree from Yale. She is known for cofounding the New Britain Racial Justice Coalition.

Sanchez has received the strong backing of the Democratic Town Committee and has also won the endorsement of the union-backed Working Families Party. A former city school board member and New Britain native, Sanchez serves as co-chairman of the legislature’s education committee who has fought for more education funding for his hometown.

Sanchez will now run in November against Republican Erin Stewart, a former candidate for governor and lieutenant governor who is seeking her fifth two-year term as mayor.

The Stamford and New Britain races were among 21 primaries Tuesday around Connecticut — 15 Democratic, five Republican, and one for probate judge in Berlin and New Britain. In Hamden, Lauren Garrett defeated three-term incumbent mayor Curt B. Leng and 26-year-old Peter Cyr in a three-way race.

The other Democratic chief elected officials facing primaries were: Julia Pemberton, the first selectman of Redding, and Nancy R. Rossi, the mayor of West Haven. Both were victorious.

According to unofficial results, Pemberton won with nearly 74% of the vote, defeating the Democratic town chair, Mike D’Agostino. Rossi won with nearly 58%, defeating John Lewis.

First Selectman Barbara K. Perkinson of Woodbury was the only Republican chief elected official in a primary. She defeated Lisa Amatruda, 52.6% to 47.4%.

In Bloomfield, Democrats appeared to split their ballots, nominating three endorsed candidates and three challengers for council. The winners included Suzette DeBeatham-Brown, who has the title of mayor, but was not endorsed by the town committee. One of the losers was Renee D. Coleman-Mitchell, who was pushed out as the commissioner of public health by Gov. Lamont.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Information from the CT Mirror is included in this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Few Black women have been elected to top local office across Connecticut, but this year a handful of candidates hope change is coming

Aigné Goldsby had long pondered a run for political office. But it wasn’t until the murder of a Black man by police in Minnesota that she decided to launch her campaign for mayor of Cromwell. “I thought about it, and I decided, ‘This is it. This is the time,’” said Goldsby, a 32-year-old attorney whose own father was murdered during a drug deal in Philadelphia when she was an infant. “After ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Blumenthal, Connecticut school leaders call for action from TikTok and parental involvement to stop school vandalism videos

TikTok is glorifying theft and vandalism in Connecticut schools through widely seen “bathroom challenge” videos that encourage students to smash up lavatories and steal school property, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and the head of the state school superintendents group said Monday. Blumenthal accused the social media platform of exploiting children to make money, citing over 94,000 videos ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Seminary rebranding as institution refocuses on peacebuilding amid increasing cultural divisions

The Hartford Seminary will announce a name and logo change in less than a month, reflecting the theological school’s new emphasis on peacebuilding amid rising social and political tensions. After two years of planning, the seminary has committed to deepening and expanding its work on interreligious dialogue and conflict resolution. “It will become fundamental in ways that our current name ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford in the 1980s sets the mood for West Hartford author’s new novel ‘The Liability of Love’

Susan Schoenberger’s third novel, “The Liability of Love,” is the first one she’s set in the state she’s called home for the past three and a half decades. Hartford plays a big role in the book’ “The Liability of Love” follows some college friends, their lovers and workmates and families through a series of coming-of-age, falling-in-love, dealing-with-family and facing-the-real-world ...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Berlin, CT
City
Redding, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Government
City
Hamden, CT
New Britain, CT
Elections
City
Woodbury, CT
City
New Britain, CT
Hartford Courant

A year after the shooting death of a neighborhood hero, a Hartford billboard is a larger than life reminder of the loss that lingers

A year after Jaqhawn Walters was shot and killed around the corner from his childhood home, the memory of the beloved basketball star and hero of Hartford’s North End now looms larger than life over the neighborhood. His absence has devastated his family and the scores of neighborhood kids, budding basketball players and rappers who looked up to Walters, known as “JQ.” But two billboards that ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy