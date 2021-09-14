Drew Rasmussen, Rays bullpen deliver in shutout of Blue Jays

Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen works five scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. [ JON BLACKER | Associated Press ]

For the Rays, it was challenge enough to shut down the high-flying Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday night brought something really unexpected. The Rays shut them out.

With right-hander Drew Rasmussen providing five no-sweat innings, then the bullpen coming through after a recent rough stretch, the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 2-0 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre to register their 90th win this season.

The Rays (90-55) increased their American League East lead to nine games over the Blue Jays (with the Yankees and Red Sox playing later games). The Rays reached the 90-win mark for the third consecutive time (in full seasons).

The Rays were fueled by a pair of solo homers — by first baseman Ji-Man Choi in the second inning and second baseman Brandon Lowe in the seventh (for his team-leading 34th homer).

For the second straight outing, Rasmussen (3-1) got the victory as a starter working five innings, then relying on four on-point relievers. The Blue Jays got just three hits and had only one runner in scoring position (George Springer who was stranded at second base after a fourth-inning leadoff double).

It was surprisingly effortless against a scary Blue Jays lineup, which had scored 114 runs and hit 36 homers in its past 13 games, which never had been done before during a 13-game MLB span.

Monday night, the Blue Jays blasted the Rays 8-1 with a 17-hit attack to win for the 15th time in their last 17 games. They were on a major roll.

Tuesday night, Rays pitching forced the Blue Jays into a complete stop. Toronto was retired six times with 1-2-3 innings.

Rasmussen (one walk, three strikeouts) had only one danger spot, the fourth, when Springer led off with a double and Marcus Semien walked. Facing the 3-4-5 batters, Rasmussen coaxed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into a fly out, then struck out Bo Bichette before getting another fly out from Teoscar Hernandez.

After retiring the Blue Jays in order during the fifth, Rasmussen was working on a two-hit shutout with just 52 pitches. But Rays manager Kevin Cash went to the bullpen, which had a 5.77 ERA in its last 15 games since Aug. 29.

This time, there was actual relief.

Pete Fairbanks, JT Chargois, David Robertson and Andrew Kittredge completed the shutout by retiring the game’s last 12 batters, three by strikeout.

The Blue Jays were shut out for only the third time this season (along with a 3-0 loss against the Mets on July 23 and a 2-0 loss against the Royals on April 18). It was a hard-luck defeat for Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios (11-8), who allowed four hits over seven innings, while walking no one and striking out four.

