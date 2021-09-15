CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

DC's Stargirl: Nick Tarabay Explains Eclipso's Timing

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season on DC's Stargirl, the young heroes of the Justice Society of America may have defeated their first foes when they took down the Injustice Society, but a new and more terrifying threat has been waiting in the shadows and no, we don't mean Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) tapped the entity known as Eclipso to help her settle the score with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). However, it soon became clear that even Cindy might just be in over her head and this week, Eclipso makes his big move. Now, the actor behind the nightmarish Eclipso explains how the slow burn of the story pays off in a very rewarding way.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Six" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Six", the sixth issue of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 14th. All season thus far, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has been quietly working in the shadows to recruit her version of the Injustice Society. She previously brought Artemis Crock (Stella Smith) and Isaac Bowin (Max Frantz) into her fold, but her attempt to do the same with Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) didn't go over quite as well. Still, Cindy won't be deterred and next week, she makes her move.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘DC’s Stargirl: Hunter Sansone Discusses Cameron’s Icy Future

On this week’s episode of DC’s Stargirl, titled “Summer School: Chapter Five,” we finally get to see something that’s been teased since pretty much the first episode of the series. Spoilers past this point, but in the final shot of the hour, Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) seemingly finally gets the ice powers previously wielded by his father.
TV SERIES
alabamanews.net

TONIGHT AT 7PM: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter Five”

STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ComicBook

New DC's Stargirl Poster Released

As summer vacation goes, things aren't exactly working out the way Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends might have hoped. Courtney is stuck taking classes while the Justice Societ of America finds itself dealing with a threat more dangerous than anything they've ever faced before in Eclipso and, not only that, but Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) is back as well. Now, The CW has released a brand new poster for DC's Stargirl bringing all of those elements together reminding everyone that while "summer school stinks" the heroes are ready to take on anything.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Cake
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Brec Bassinger
ComicBook

DC's Jim Lee Celebrates The CW's Stargirl With Epic Art

The second season of DC's Stargirl is well underway on The CW with the young heroes of the Justice Society of America just beginning to realize that there might be a larger villain to deal with than the recently-arrived Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Now, in honor of the series, which has already been renewed for a third season, DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee recently shared epic new artwork of the show's titular hero.
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Five"

The second season of DC's Stargirl is in full swing and so is the Justice Society of America's investigation into Eclipso. Last week, Beth (Anjelika Washington), Rick (Cameron Gellman), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) learned about the history of Eclipso and a place called Devil Island, but Courtney also learned something else truly chilling about the entity. The Shade (Jonathan Cake) told her that Eclipso killed Charles McNider's young daughter, giving the heroes their first real idea of how sinister a threat they are truly facing.
COMICS
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 spoilers: When will you actually see Eclipso?

We knew entering Stargirl season 2 that Eclipso was going to be one of the Big Bads. Yet, at the same time we’ve yet to see him in the flesh! The character has certainly had somewhat of a role, but it’s been more of a psychological role than anything else.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What If…? EP Explains Why Show’s Time Travel Conflicts With Loki

What If…? is currently expanding the MCU multiverse, with Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher introducing us to another vast, new reality each week. Marvel clearly planned the release of their original TV shows well as the animated anthology series works as the perfect follow-up to Loki, with its own multiversal, timeline-changing storyline. However, episode 4 of the ongoing show appeared to conflict with the Tom Hiddleston vehicle in a major way.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Injustice Society#Isa#Jsa
digitalspy.com

Stargirl's surprise deaths just transformed this show for the better

Stargirl season 2 episode 6 spoilers follow. Back when Stargirl first zipped onto our screens, we worried that its peppy approach to superheroics would diminish its shine, at least compared to similar Arrowverse shows like Supergirl or The Flash. What could yet another cheery comic book story possibly have to offer in such a overcrowded genre?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stargirl Welcomes John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick in New Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Nine", the ninth episode of Stargirl's sophomore season. The episode is expected to feature an appearance from Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), the Golden Age incarnation of The Flash and a member of the Justice Society of America. Shipp is certainly no stranger to playing a speedster on television, portraying Barry Allen in the 1990's The Flash series, as well as playing Henry Allen, Jay Garrick, and the Barry Allen of "Earth-90" on fellow CW series The Flash. Now, Shipp will be bringing the role to Stargirl, and it sounds like it could be tied to Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) looking back on the darkest moments of the JSA. You can check out the synopsis below.
TV SERIES
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Recap: Who Didn't Survive 'The Clash in the Cafeteria'?

This week on DC’s Stargirl, Cindy revealed her plan for Mike, leading to a brutal clash between the JSA and Injustice Unlimited… and other vested parties. Who didn’t walk away alive? First, there was a bit of table setting, as the forever-glowering Isaac gave waitress Yolanda some lip about what the JSA did to his parents, and Artemis did same with Beth. Courtney and Pat meanwhile volunteered to clean up the high school art room, where they discovered a painting of Cindy wielding the Black Diamond. Stopping by the art room, Barry White Cameron confirmed that Cindy is back in town,...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

The Flash: Could DC's Red Death Appear?

Details are gradually beginning to come to light about DC's long-awaited The Flash movie, and every update has only intrigued and confused fans more. That was especially the case on Sunday, when the film's director, Andy Muschietti, took to social media to share the latest up-close look at one of the film's costumes. The costume in question appears to be the Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton — who has been confirmed to be reprising his role in the film — with a red and yellow Flash emblem painted on top of it. The suit and its purpose in the film have already courted a lot of speculation — including whether or not it could be a tease of Red Death.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy