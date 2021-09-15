DC's Stargirl: Nick Tarabay Explains Eclipso's Timing

This season on DC's Stargirl, the young heroes of the Justice Society of America may have defeated their first foes when they took down the Injustice Society, but a new and more terrifying threat has been waiting in the shadows and no, we don't mean Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) tapped the entity known as Eclipso to help her settle the score with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger). However, it soon became clear that even Cindy might just be in over her head and this week, Eclipso makes his big move. Now, the actor behind the nightmarish Eclipso explains how the slow burn of the story pays off in a very rewarding way.