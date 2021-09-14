U.S. News And World Report: 2 Pittsburgh Universities Among 100 Best Colleges

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group of students will receive a $10,000 stipend and exposure to other successful businesses that have come out of this program. The program is meant to provide opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. It was first introduced by the executive director of entrepreneurship Patrick McQuown. “We had very competitive applications and we are very pleased with the quality of ventures for our inaugural cohort,” said McQuown. The first cohort is six ventures and will have the support of other entrepreneurs. They will also have 24/7 access to mentorship from McQuown. Some of the businesses in this program include Flave, Good Choice Productions and Everdura.

TOWSON, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO