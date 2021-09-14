CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

U.S. News And World Report: 2 Pittsburgh Universities Among 100 Best Colleges

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh universities made the top 100 of U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best colleges in the country. The rankings, released Monday, included Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. Carnegie Mellon came in at No. 25, the second-highest...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

U.S. News Ranks Neumann University Among Best for Social Mobility

U.S. News & World Report has again ranked Neumann University among the Best Regional Universities in the North for social mobility in its Best Colleges 2022 issue. Neumann was also ranked among the best for social mobility in 2021, the first year that the magazine included rankings for that category. Neumann was #62 in the North in 2021 and rose to #47 in 2022.
COLLEGES
famunews.com

FAMU Rises Again Among Top National Public Universities – U.S. News & World Report

FAMU moved from 117 to 104 among Top National Public Universities; 20th to 13th on the Social Mobility Index; Top Public HBCU for the third consecutive year. Florida A&M University (FAMU) solidified its standing as the highest-ranked public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) for the third consecutive year as the University moved up 13 places to reach 104th in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Ranking of Top National Public Universities.
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New StarTUp Accelerator Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group of students will receive a $10,000 stipend and exposure to other successful businesses that have come out of this program. The program is meant to provide opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. It was first introduced by the executive director of entrepreneurship Patrick McQuown. “We had very competitive applications and we are very pleased with the quality of ventures for our inaugural cohort,” said McQuown. The first cohort is six ventures and will have the support of other entrepreneurs. They will also have 24/7 access to mentorship from McQuown. Some of the businesses in this program include Flave, Good Choice Productions and Everdura.  
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Massachusetts State
US News and World Report

U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2022 Best Colleges Rankings

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges. Now in its 37th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,400 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. "Students and faculty continue to feel...
COLLEGES
odu.edu

ODU Ranked Among Top Universities by U.S. News & World Report

Old Dominion University has again been recognized as a top-tier institution in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Colleges rankings released today. ODU was ranked in the top tier of nearly 1,500 higher education institutions evaluated, and ranked No. 132 among public universities. For the third year, the University continues to be ranked as a top performer on social mobility, which measures an institution's success in graduating underserved students and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy