CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zeeland, MI

Heavy police presence at Zeeland Community Hospital after report of natural gas leak

By Kellen Voss
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRbF1_0bwILEvZ00

After initial reports, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found that there was no natural gas leak at Zeeland Community Hospital Tuesday evening.

A natural gas leak was reported to Ottawa County Central Dispatch around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple local fire departments responded to the hospital, with SEMCO energy also responding to assist.

After it was determined that there was no gas leak, the investigation was completed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Crime & Safety
Zeeland, MI
Government
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Leak#Police#Semco Energy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Missing 84-year-old woman with dementia is found

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich — UPDATE: Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office issued the following:. "On 09-18-2021 at approximately 0820 hours, the 84-year-old female reporting missing on Truman near 50th Avenue in Fork Township was located by Barryton Community and Evart Area Fire personnel in the woods behind her residence. She was coherent and suffering from hypothermia. She was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital due to her condition, but is expected to make a full recovery.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy