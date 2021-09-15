Heavy police presence at Zeeland Community Hospital after report of natural gas leak

After initial reports, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found that there was no natural gas leak at Zeeland Community Hospital Tuesday evening.

A natural gas leak was reported to Ottawa County Central Dispatch around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple local fire departments responded to the hospital, with SEMCO energy also responding to assist.

After it was determined that there was no gas leak, the investigation was completed.

