Spain PM In Barcelona To Reopen Catalan Separatist Talks

By Rosa SULLEIRO
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Barcelona Wednesday to resume dialogue with Catalonia's separatist leadership on resolving the political crisis triggered by the region's 2017 failed independence bid. "I will lead this negotiation on behalf of the Spanish government," Sanchez said late Monday, confirming he would meet Catalan leader Pere...

CNN

Thousands evacuated as volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island

Madrid (CNN) — The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expel molten lava and ash after erupting on Sunday and is likely to do so for days, the president of the Canary Islands regional government warned Monday. Angel Victor Torres added in a post on...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Spain Restarts Talks to Resolve Catalan Secession Crisis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia's leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sat down with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Dialogue with Spain deepens division between Catalan parties

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Catalonia in northeastern Spain has announced that he is excluding a separatist party in his ruling regional coalition from talks with the central government aimed at solving the tensions over the growing pro-independence sentiment in the region. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Catalan separatists hold first major mass gathering since pandemic began as tens of thousands wave pro-independence flags in Barcelona and pelt a police station with toilet paper

Catalan separatists have held their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic in Barcelona. The march, on the Catalan National Day, offers a display of unity despite some divisions within their ranks over how to approach upcoming talks with the Spanish government. Tens of thousands waved pro-independence...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Thousands of Catalans Rally for Independence in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the region's independence from Spain. The march, organised by the grassroots Assemblea Nacional Catalana [ANC], was the first since Spain's government pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been jailed for their role in a 2017 botched bid for independence, which was Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.
PROTESTS
washingtonnewsday.com

Separatists in Catalonia will take to the streets ahead of talks in Madrid.

Separatists in Catalonia will take to the streets ahead of talks in Madrid. Separatists from Catalonia are set to throng the streets of Barcelona on Saturday in a show of force ahead of new talks with Spain’s government. The demonstration takes place on Catalonia’s national day, or “Diada,” which commemorates...
PROTESTS
