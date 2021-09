For Hessam Nadji, CEO of Marcus & Millichap, the 2021 Western States CREF Conference held between Sept. 8-10 was his first large-scale public gathering since the onset of the pandemic 18 months ago. He used the occasion to provide a review of the progress that the economy generally and commercial real estate in particular have made during that time.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO