CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Kevin Brooks, 18, Jailed on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Pedestrians in Lincoln Park

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJZUK_0bwIKLvb00
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 18-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting female pedestrians in Lincoln Park on two occasions last month, authorities reported.

Kevin Ray Brooks of San Diego was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of sexual battery and assault with intent to commit a sex crime, according to police.

The assaults occurred in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue about 5 a.m. Aug. 17 and in the 4900 block of the same street about 11:45 p.m. Aug. 31, Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

Both victims had just parked their cars and were walking home when attacked, according to police, who said they were eventually able to fight off the assailant and get away.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Brooks as the alleged perpetrator. He was being held in San Diego Central Jail on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Woman Stabbed While Walking Through San Ysidro Park

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed while walking through a park in San Ysidro, police said Saturday. The victim was heading home from work at 10:50 p.m. Friday when she was confronted by a group of men and women at San Ysidro Park at 240 W. Park Ave., near the San Ysidro Civic Center, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Inmate John Edward Wright, 63, Collapses, Dies at Vista Jail

A 63-year-old inmate died of unknown causes this week at Vista Detention Facility, authorities reported Friday. John Edward Wright, who had been in custody since early March on suspicion of attempted arson and violation of parole and probation, collapsed in his cell at the South Melrose Drive jail about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Sex Crimes#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Trio of Arkansas Residents Arrested in July Fatal Shooting in Carlsbad

Three men were taken into custody in San Francisco for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and seriously injuring a man this summer in Carlsbad, police reported Thursday. San Francisco police assisted in the Monday arrests of Arkansas residents 34-year-old Christopher Burlie, 21-year-old Abraham Gomez and 19-year- old Solomon Jackson, according to Carlsbad Police Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes. They were arrested for suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide after apparently fleeing the county.
ARKANSAS STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy