Editorial: Is your party afraid of voter access? That's a bad sign.

By The Editorial Board
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny American political party that comes to view voting access as a threat, let alone a full-blown existential crisis, is doing something wrong. Yes, we’re talking about the white Texas Democrats who hatched all kinds of desperate plots in the early 20th century to keep power away from Black and Mexican voters. And we’re talking about Republican statehouses across the country today clinging to the reins of power by erecting obstacle courses for voters they perceive as unfriendly to their cause — namely, low-income people of color and folks under 30.

