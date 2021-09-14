CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

MCS Board Meeting includes a brief disagreement from audience

With a handful of viewers on the YouTube feed, and several masked people in the room, the Muncie Community School Board met in regular session last night. About 30 minutes into the meeting, Board President Jim Williams reminded those gathered that the policy for public speakers is that sign in is required between 4:30 and 5 p.m., and is limited to three minutes per person. One member of the audience seemed to take issue with the policy, but was not identified. You can HEAR the exchange HERE:

