Lucas County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 21:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR OTTAWA...NORTHERN WOOD AND LUCAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM EDT A new severe thundestorm warning has been issued further south and east and includes portions of Lucas, Ottawa, and Wood Counties. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Cleveland.

