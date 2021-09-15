Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Camp Covington, Boston St in Covington...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Camp Covington. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 48.0 feet. * Flood stage is 45.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 48.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.0 feet late tonight. * Impact...At 50.0 feet, Property along the east bank will be inundated. The entrance driveway to property near the gage on the east bank will become impassable. Water will cover Million Dollar Road at the intersection of KC Camp Road. Caution is urged driving along Million Dollar Road. The river will be bankfull at Saint Joseph Abbey downstream threatening the Abbey parking lot.