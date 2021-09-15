CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river has crested is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Water will rise onto the west bank flooding property of the Bogue Falaya Towers at East Boston Street and threatening commercial property on the east bank near Military Road. Bogue Falaya River Park and Christ Episcopal School grounds will begin to flood.

