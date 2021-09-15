CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria Means Business in a Black Suit & Cherry Red Sandals for Casa Del Sol Tequila

By Jacorey Moon
 5 days ago
Eva Longoria gives business attire a bright, fiery kick.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday as she posed next to a bottle of tequila and swag from her own tequila brand, Casa Del Sol. To address the ensemble, Longoria wore a black outfit that comes as separates but pairs well together as a suit of sorts.

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

Shoe-wise, Longoria donned a pair of bright red peep-toe sandals that added the perfect amount of spice and modernity to the look.

Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel easy and relaxed. Some of her signature silhouettes include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits and cozy sweaters.

When on red carpets, Longoria sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury high-fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. During these formal soirees, she slips her feet in styles from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice turned fashion designing mogul, created Longoria’s wedding dress in 2016.

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria)

For shoes, the “Devious Maids” actress typically gravitates towards sneakers and other athletic variations of footwear . Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram while in shoes from brands like Nike , New Balance and Asics. Longoria has also created a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

Slip on a pair of red peep-toe sandals and add a little spice to your outfits, inspired by Eva Longoria.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dercy Platform Sandal, $80 .

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’AGENCE Lolita Suede Mule Sandals, $395 .

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Red Sandals, $100 .

Flip through the gallery to see Eva Longoria's chic street style evolution.

Related
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Makes a Statement in Neon Dress and Holographic Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Mindy Kaling went bold for her latest look, worn on the night before the 2021 Emmy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Remembering George Malkemus

Footwear executive George Malkemus, former Manolo Blahnik USA president, and partner with Sarah Jessica Parker on her SJP label, has died. A look at his life in photos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Goes Tonal in Strawberry Skirt With Dramatic Hips & Metallic Green Sandals at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish debuted a colorful new outfit yesterday at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her new film, “The Card Counter.” The comedian’s most recent look, styled by Law Roach, featured a bold Christopher John Rogers skirt. The “strawberry” silhouette was crafted in a pale red hue, with exaggerated hips that narrowed towards the hem. Roach let the skirt take center stage, pairing it with a simple white tank top. The pieces were worn with geometric stud earrings and a pendant necklace in gold and green tones by Pomellato. Haddish’s look was complete with oversized sunglasses and a printed silk scarf. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Glows in a Neon Peek-a-Boo Dress & Towering Glass Slippers

Jennifer Lopez found the perfect way to brighten up her summer style this week for her JLo Beauty line. The “Second Act” star teased a new effort between her brand and Sephora on Monday night, complementing her impressive complexion with a neon yellow dress. The ribbed design featured long sleeves and a flounced midi fit with a peek-a-boo cutout across the torso; courtesy of David Koma, the colorful dress retails for $670 at FWRD. J-Lo’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; shades of yellow have already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer — ...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Looks Like an Early 2000s Style Icon in a Peek-a-Boo Gown & Wrap Sandals at 2021 Met Gala

Saweetie channeled red carpet trends of the early 2000s at tonight’s Met Gala. The “Tap In” musician arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in New York in a bold cutout design courtesy of Christian Cowan. The statement-making piece featured open panels across the torso with a high-leg slit, all formed in a glittering pink fabric covered with endless crystals. The train of the gown paid homage to Saweetie’s own form of American history with flags that honored her Black American and Filipino heritage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Shows Old Hollywood Glamour in a Christian Siriano Dress for ‘The Card Counter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish steps into old Hollywood glamour yesterday with a colorblock gown for “The Card Counter” premiere. The celebrity roster at Venice Film Festival has been legendary, but when it comes to red carpet looks, Haddish might as well get a fashion award. The comedian wore a two-tone strapless dress by Christian Siriano featuring draping details by the hips and a floor-length skirt. Her stylist Luxury Law paired the ensemble with a silver chain necklace, dangling earrings, chunky ring and a pair of Le Silla heels. The “Girls Trip” star is always dabbling with fashion moments and serving as an inspiration...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look. The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals. Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer. Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. When it comes to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Risks in a Sheer Slip Dress & Invisible Heels in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t holding back anymore when it comes to her bold style. The Poosh founder brought her risk-taking taste to Venice, Italy, this week for a busy schedule of Dolce & Gabbana events alongside beau Travis Barker. As seen on her Instagram last night, Kourtney got daring in one particular sheer dress from the Italian luxury house. The silky slip dress featured a statement print, layering over a black lace bralette and coordinating bottoms. Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Makes a Statement in a Bow-Tied Bustier Gown & Hidden Heels at 2021 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello ate and left no crumbs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Señorita” singer arrived on the red carpet for last night’s show in New York wearing a statement-making look from designer Alexis Mabille. The gown featured a bustier-style bodice coated in a pink satin fabric, all balanced with a red silky skirt and dramatic waistband bow. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. While the elongated hem of her gown hid her shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kaley Cuoco Brightens Up 2021 Emmy Awards in the Boldest Neon Gown & Statement Heels

Kaley Cuoco brightened up the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet with ease tonight. The “Flight Attendant” actress arrived at this evening’s show in Los Angeles in a glowing yellow look. The outfit featured an unmissable bustier-style gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and a unique high slit across the front. For a streamlined appeal, Cuoco matched the look to equally bright yellow sandals with a classic double-strap silhouette and stiletto heel. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson in Styling Socks With Sandals on the Set of ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embraced the socks with “ugly” sandals trend on the set of “And Just Like That.”  The “Sex and the City”-reebot actress was spotted yesterday sporting a beige loose-fitting blouse that featured multiple pleats and a baby pink flowy skirt. For footwear, Parker donned a pair of gray sandals that incorporated a medium brown cork sole that provides a nice contrast with the toned-down color palette of the look. She teamed the sandals with white socks that had splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. The socks and sandals trend has become a mainstay style within the fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
