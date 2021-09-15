SEC Sues Beverage Company for Allegedly Misappropriating $7.5M for Personal Use

OPINION & ORDER Plaintiff brings this pro se action under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (“ADEA”), 29 U.S.C. §§621-634 and the New York State Human Rights Law (“NYSHRL”), alleging that her former employer, Matrix Absence Management, Inc. (“Matrix”), discriminated against her because of her age and retaliated against her when she reported a superior’s age-related comments about another employee to Human Resources. Presently before the Court is Defendant’s motion to dismiss pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). (ECF No. 10.) For the reasons that follow, Defendant’s motion is GRANTED and Plaintiff’s claims are dismissed without prejudice. BACKGROUND The facts in this section are taken from Plaintiff’s Complaint (ECF No. 1), construed in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, and are presumed to be true for purposes of this motion. I. Factual Allegations Matrix, based in Hawthorne New York, handles various leave and absence claims — including short-term disability (“STD”) and Family and Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”) leave — for employers who are its clients. (Compl. 10.) Plaintiff began working for Matrix as an Integrated Claims Examiner on or about April 1, 2008, when she was approximately 58 years old. (Compl.

