SEC Sues Beverage Company for Allegedly Misappropriating $7.5M for Personal Use

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued SHE Beverage Company and its top officers Tuesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of misappropriating $7.5 million to pay for personal goods. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-07339, Securities and Exchange Commission v. She Beverage Company, Inc. et al.

