10 of Norm Macdonald’s Most Memorable Moments

Of all his masterful comedy work on stage and on the big screen, Norm Macdonald was perhaps at his best during a 1997 appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The comic-actor, who died Monday at 61 after a secret battle with cancer, had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Courtney Thorne-Smith. Already giving O’Brien plenty of hilarious grief after he came out first (“I didn’t know what Norm was going to talk about tonight and sometimes it’s best if you don’t know,” the host noted), Macdonald went all out when joined with Thorne-Smith. The actress...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO