Alan Jackson cancels Resch Center show

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country star Alan Jackson's concert at the Resch Center on Saturday has been canceled. Resch Center officials say the tour did not give a reason for the cancellation. Jackson's website shows a show Friday in Detroit is also canceled. A show Oct. 8 in Nashville is not listed as being canceled.

