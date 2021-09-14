Tales of Arise PC Performance Analysis
Bandai Namco has released its latest action RPG, Tales of Arise, on PC. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, it’s time to benchmark it and see how it performs on the PC platform. For this PC Performance Analysis, we used an Intel i9 9900K with 16GB of DDR4 at 3600Mhz, AMD’s Radeon RX580, RX Vega 64, RX 6900XT, NVIDIA’s GTX690, GTX980Ti, RTX 2080Ti and RTX 3080. We also used Windows 10 64-bit, the GeForce 471.96 and the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.8.2 drivers. Since NVIDIA has not added any SLI profile for this game, our GTX690 performed similarly to a single GTX680.www.dsogaming.com
