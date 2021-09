With 20/1 odds to win the NBA title, the Nuggets bet $92 million that forward Aaron Gordon is the final piece to their championship puzzle. Whether you call that a prudent investment or foolish optimism, I say Gordon should call Jerami Grant and offer to buy him a Tesla. And even a shiny, new car might not be sufficient thanks, because even by the crazy economic standards of pro sports, there’s no way a player with Gordon’s skill set is worth an average annual salary in excess of $20 million.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO