The father of two children found dead in a house in Derbyshire has said his heart has “broken into a million pieces”. The two children, John and Lacey, were found along with their mother, Terri Harris, and another young child who is believed to be a friend of Lacey’s from school. A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths and police have arrested a man in connection with the incident. They are not looking for anyone else at this time. Jason Bennett shared his shock and grief on Facebook, where he wrote: “I didn’t protect my beautiful babies enough...

